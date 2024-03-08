Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 580,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,853 shares.The stock last traded at $43.72 and had previously closed at $43.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

