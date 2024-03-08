Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 332,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,494. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 723,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Stories

