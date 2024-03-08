Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.49 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $123.49 million and $18.52 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,031,823,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,031,526,869.392991 with 825,246,658.506746 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.24826872 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $20,575,754.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

