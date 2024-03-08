Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of AMLX traded down $15.86 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,332,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,638. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

