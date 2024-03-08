First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 64,171 shares.The stock last traded at $73.10 and had previously closed at $72.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
