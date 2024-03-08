First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 64,171 shares.The stock last traded at $73.10 and had previously closed at $72.69.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.