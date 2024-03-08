Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kroger updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 1,120,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,605. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 355,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

