Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Brian D. Buchert Sells 12,120 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $104.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

