Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Critical Contrast

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden National pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Camden National and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 16.86% 11.08% 0.90% Old Point Financial 9.60% 7.61% 0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden National and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $257.28 million 1.85 $43.38 million $2.97 11.03 Old Point Financial $80.50 million 1.05 $7.73 million $1.54 10.91

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden National beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. Further, it offers debit cards; online, telephone, text banking; overdraft protection; bill pay; mobile payment; check ordering; and ATM. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

