HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.81 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81, Zacks reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 115,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

