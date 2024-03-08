John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Issues Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of WLYB stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

