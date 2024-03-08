Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $170.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 521,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Rubicon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 102,591 shares of company stock worth $147,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubicon Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 371,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

