MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. MoneyLion updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 42,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $691.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.64. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

