Legal & General Group Plc Has $144.59 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.84% of Principal Financial Group worth $144,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

