Legal & General Group Plc Has $155 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $154,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

CLX stock opened at $153.77 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

