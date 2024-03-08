Legal & General Group Plc Sells 234,978 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234,978 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Corning worth $161,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.