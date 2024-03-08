Legal & General Group Plc Buys 219,860 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.88% of Juniper Networks worth $166,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.35 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

