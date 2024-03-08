Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,772 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.54% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $168,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

