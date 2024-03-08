Legal & General Group Plc Sells 109,787 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,787 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $170,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

