Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,392 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Yum China worth $175,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

