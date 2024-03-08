Legal & General Group Plc Sells 297,665 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,665 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $183,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

