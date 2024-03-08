Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,405 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.14% of CMS Energy worth $177,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.08 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

