iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

