BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of BKAG opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

