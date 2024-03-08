Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 18,932 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

