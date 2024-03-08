Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 212.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

