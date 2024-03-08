Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

