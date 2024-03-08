Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

