Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 million-$14.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.9 million.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG opened at $5.01 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

