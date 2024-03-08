Amy Bohutinsky Sells 15,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at $859,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $211.87 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

