TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
TUI Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.
About TUI
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.