TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

TUI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

About TUI

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.