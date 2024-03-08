FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading 2.3% Higher

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.86). 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.79).

FIH group Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

