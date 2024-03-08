INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 3.8%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.40 ($23.26) and last traded at €21.55 ($23.42). Approximately 7,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.40 ($24.35).

INDUS Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The firm has a market cap of $601.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

