Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 63,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 74,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.02%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

