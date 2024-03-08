Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Up 2.1%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 157,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 451,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

