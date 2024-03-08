CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPG) Trading Down 2.7%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.20 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.18). Approximately 174,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.22).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.20.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
