AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$34.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.3 million. AudioEye also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley raised their target price on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

