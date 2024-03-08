PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Up 1.1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 9,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 26,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.