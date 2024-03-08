Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading Down 2.9%

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 85,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 77.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.92.

Automotive Finco Company Profile

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

