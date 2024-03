Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Metro Bank Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

