BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. BrainsWay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrainsWay Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $5.95 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

