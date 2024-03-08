Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 0.2%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.05 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.05 ($0.42). 578,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,184,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.42).

Superdry Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.74.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

