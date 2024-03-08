Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 2.6%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 70,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

