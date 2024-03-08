International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN) Trading Up 6.9%

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) (CVE:NXN – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 69,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 34,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Trading Up 6.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62.
International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Company Profile
NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V)
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (NXN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.