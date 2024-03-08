AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Karl S. Dahlquist Sells 8,231 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AtriCure Trading Up 2.1 %

ATRC stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AtriCure by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,097,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

