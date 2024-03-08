Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CFO Raj Kumar Sells 1,670 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, February 23rd, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00.

KEX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

