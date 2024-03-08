Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells $320,616.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

