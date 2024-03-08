Legal & General Group Plc Has $199.17 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $199,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,465.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,833,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.