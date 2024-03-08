Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 136,063 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $44.55 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

