Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,526,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,863,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XYLD opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

