Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 178,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after buying an additional 341,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRT opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

